Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $842,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

