Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $997,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.09) to £120 ($147.22) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.42) to £110 ($134.95) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.68) to £120 ($147.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AZN opened at $65.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

