Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $269.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

