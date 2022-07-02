Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 9,420 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 27.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

