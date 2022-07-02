Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

