Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after buying an additional 1,236,766 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 776,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 473,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,809,000.

BIGZ stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

