Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

NYSE AMT opened at $258.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

