Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGM shares. StockNews.com lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGM stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

