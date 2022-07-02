Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,264 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 401,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 306,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

