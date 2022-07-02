Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 245 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $400.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $374.99 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.17 and a 200-day moving average of $551.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.28.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.