Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49.

