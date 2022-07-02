Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,938 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 748.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $219.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

