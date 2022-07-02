Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 357 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 132,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

