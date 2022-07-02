Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

