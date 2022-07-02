Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,230,000 after purchasing an additional 532,859 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.