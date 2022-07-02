Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000.
Shares of RSP opened at $135.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.