Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

