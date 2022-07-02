Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

