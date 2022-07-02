Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after acquiring an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.