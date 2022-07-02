Wells Fargo & Company Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.16 and its 200 day moving average is $365.12. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.