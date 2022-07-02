Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.