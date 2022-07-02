Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

WELL stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

