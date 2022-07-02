Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
WELL stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
