West Coast Financial LLC Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.
GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,571.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.
Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.