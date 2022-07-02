West Coast Financial LLC Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,571.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.