Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

NYSE WAL opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $4,336,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 232,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

