Whelan Financial Invests $230,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

