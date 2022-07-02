Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $28.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

