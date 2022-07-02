WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.56

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.56 and traded as low as $41.15. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 32,786 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

