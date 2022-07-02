WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,565.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.