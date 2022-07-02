X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.91

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and traded as high as $34.04. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 5,820,497 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,819,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,149 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,872,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth $10,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter.

