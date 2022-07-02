XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.11

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $5.53. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 95,423 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on XBiotech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

XBiotech ( NASDAQ:XBIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 144.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XBiotech by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

