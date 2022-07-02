Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

