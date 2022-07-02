Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.88. 214,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 59,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

