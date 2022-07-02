XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.70

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.70 and traded as high as $22.30. XOMA shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 32,762 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOMA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $238.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.09.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in XOMA by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

