Xponance Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $382.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

