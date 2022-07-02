Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 40,642 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

