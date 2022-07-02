Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

