YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.30 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 86,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

