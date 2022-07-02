Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

