Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

YUMC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.