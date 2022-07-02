ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $4.12. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 62,139 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:ZIVO Get Rating ) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.