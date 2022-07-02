ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $4.12. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 62,139 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
