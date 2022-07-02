Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $6,080,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

