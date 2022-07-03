10,049 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

