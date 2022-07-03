26,866 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

