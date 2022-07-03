2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 23,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,239,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get 2U alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $944.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.