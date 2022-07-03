3,230 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,122,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,075,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

