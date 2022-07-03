3,516 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

