3,868 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $3,450,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BBY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.