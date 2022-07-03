8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,554 shares of company stock worth $902,778. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 17.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.