A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28,830.00.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.71 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

