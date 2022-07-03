A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30,800.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28,830.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

