Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.82

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 50730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 823,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

